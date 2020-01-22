Global  

Bay Area Lunar New Year Celebrations Go On Under Shadow of Coronavirus

Bay Area Lunar New Year Celebrations Go On Under Shadow of Coronavirus

Wary locals plan to go forward with new year celebrations even as many events in China are being canceled as the coronavirus spreads.

Mark Sayre reports from the San Jose Tet festivities.

(1-24-20)
Life inside ground zero of Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

Life inside ground zero of Wuhan coronavirus outbreakWuhan, China (CNN)The Lunar New Year -- the most important festival in the Chinese calendar -- is...
WorldNews - Published

Thailand finds fourth coronavirus ahead of Lunar New Year

Thailand has quarantined a fourth patient with the new coronavirus, including one Thai national,...
Reuters - Published


wearesober

Laura Silverman RT @goingoutguide: The weekend agenda includes Lunar New Year celebrations, 2019's overlooked movies, cover bands and monster trucks. https… 4 hours ago

SFSU

SF State Happy Lunar New Year! Celebrations kick off tomorrow. @sfschronicle has all the info on how to celebrate the start… https://t.co/qZlt8ElMze 9 hours ago

goingoutguide

Going Out Guide The weekend agenda includes Lunar New Year celebrations, 2019's overlooked movies, cover bands and monster trucks. https://t.co/nQPGR0Zv8C 11 hours ago


Zoo staff hold underwater aquarium show to mark Chinese New Year [Video]Zoo staff hold underwater aquarium show to mark Chinese New Year

An aquarium hosted a special underwater lion dance show to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:16Published

Families Hoping For Good Health This Lunar New Year As Coronavirus Continues To Spread [Video]Families Hoping For Good Health This Lunar New Year As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

New cases of the coronavirus are popping up by the day around the world, and the New York Health Department is investigating three possible cases; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published

