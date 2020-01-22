Bay Area Lunar New Year Celebrations Go On Under Shadow of Coronavirus 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:32s - Published Bay Area Lunar New Year Celebrations Go On Under Shadow of Coronavirus Wary locals plan to go forward with new year celebrations even as many events in China are being canceled as the coronavirus spreads. Mark Sayre reports from the San Jose Tet festivities. (1-24-20)

Recent related news from verified sources Life inside ground zero of Wuhan coronavirus outbreak Wuhan, China (CNN)The Lunar New Year -- the most important festival in the Chinese calendar -- is...

Thailand finds fourth coronavirus ahead of Lunar New Year Thailand has quarantined a fourth patient with the new coronavirus, including one Thai national,...

