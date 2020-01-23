Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News

Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News

An earthquake hit eastern Turkey at 8.55 pm local time on Friday.

At least 18 people are believed dead and hundreds are injured.

The toll may rise.

The quake struck east Turkey's Elazig province.

Officials said that at least 30 buildings collapsed due to the tremors.

The 6.5 magnitude earthquake was followed by several aftershocks,the most intense was one measuring 5.4.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Amiera_ab

Amiera. RT @AJEnglish: Several dead, hundreds hurt as 6.8-magnitude earthquake rocks eastern Turkey https://t.co/Bv4Z85Cm17 https://t.co/wm0w3wAoz2 53 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thai driver stuck on level crossing battles to free car before train smashes into it [Video]Thai driver stuck on level crossing battles to free car before train smashes into it

This is the heart stopping moment a driver stuck on a level crossing battles to free his car before a train smashes into it. Pitak Tabsuk, 35, was travelling home after harvesting sugar cane and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:53Published

Residents woken by earthquake that shook the North East [Video]Residents woken by earthquake that shook the North East

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 recorded below north-east England was widely felt because it happened just as people were waking up, a British Geological Survey seismologist has said. Its..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.