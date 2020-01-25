Global  

Making Waves The Art Of Cinematic Sound Movie Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound reveals the hidden power of sound in cinema and our lives through film clips, interviews, and verité footage.

It captures the history, impact, and creative process of this art form with insightful, heart-warming and fun stories told by legendary directors such as George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, David Lynch, Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford, Ang Lee, Sofia Coppola, and Ryan Coogler, and the sound artists with whom they collaborate.

Few have “ears to hear” the emotional storytelling impact sound plays in so-called visual media.

Francis Ford Coppola and Lucas both declare, “Sound is half the movie!” Spielberg says, “Our ears lead our eyes to where the story lives.” Audiences will discover unsung artists and key sound creatives - Walter Murch (Apocalypse Now), Ben Burtt (Star Wars), Gary Rydstrom (Saving Private Ryan), Lora Hirschberg (Inception), Cece Hall (Top Gun), Anna Behlmer (Braveheart) – who create magic for all the movies we love.

Cast: Walter Murch, Ben Burtt, Gary Rydstrom, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Sofia Coppola, Ryan Coogler, Barbra Streisand, Ang Lee, David Lynch, Robert Redford, Christopher Nolan, Peter Weir, Alfonso Cuarón, Andrew Stanton, John Lasseter, Hans Zimmer, Ludwig Göransson, Pat Jackson, Teresa Eckton, Randy Thom, and Bobbi Banks
albertapodnet

Alberta Podcast Network RT @themetrocinema: We're pleased to welcome @ChrisSzott of @LittleHookSound to introduce our opening of MAKING WAVES: THE ART OF CINEMATIC… 10 hours ago

themetrocinema

Metro Cinema We're pleased to welcome @ChrisSzott of @LittleHookSound to introduce our opening of MAKING WAVES: THE ART OF CINEM… https://t.co/BRuQnbqoRG 11 hours ago

trailer_land

Trailerland "Making Waves:The Art Of Cinematic Sound | Trailer" has been published by @GravitasVOD - https://t.co/xTYdUmmybJ 12 hours ago

CollectiveHam

Collective Hamilton RT @PlayhouseHamOnt: We've partnered up with @CollectiveHam for a night of beer and sound! On the 30th, come by around 630 for a tasting… 17 hours ago

Marcador00

Román Rangel Películas que ver este fin: Little Women, Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound, Doctor Sleep DC, Hardware y El rebozo de soledad. 19 hours ago

PlayhouseHamOnt

The Playhouse Cinema We've partnered up with @CollectiveHam for a night of beer and sound! On the 30th, come by around 630 for a tasti… https://t.co/tKFEEpaaOa 19 hours ago

Kick_Harder

Kick_Harder RT @MicromaniaF: This looks cool. https://t.co/o0rgMF9Qgl 1 day ago

tracyharms

Harms Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound was great. Sound and film geeks should not miss this one. 1 day ago

