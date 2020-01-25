Making Waves The Art Of Cinematic Sound Movie

Making Waves The Art Of Cinematic Sound Movie Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound reveals the hidden power of sound in cinema and our lives through film clips, interviews, and verité footage.

It captures the history, impact, and creative process of this art form with insightful, heart-warming and fun stories told by legendary directors such as George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, David Lynch, Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford, Ang Lee, Sofia Coppola, and Ryan Coogler, and the sound artists with whom they collaborate.

Few have “ears to hear” the emotional storytelling impact sound plays in so-called visual media.

Francis Ford Coppola and Lucas both declare, “Sound is half the movie!” Spielberg says, “Our ears lead our eyes to where the story lives.” Audiences will discover unsung artists and key sound creatives - Walter Murch (Apocalypse Now), Ben Burtt (Star Wars), Gary Rydstrom (Saving Private Ryan), Lora Hirschberg (Inception), Cece Hall (Top Gun), Anna Behlmer (Braveheart) – who create magic for all the movies we love.

Cast: Walter Murch, Ben Burtt, Gary Rydstrom, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Sofia Coppola, Ryan Coogler, Barbra Streisand, Ang Lee, David Lynch, Robert Redford, Christopher Nolan, Peter Weir, Alfonso Cuarón, Andrew Stanton, John Lasseter, Hans Zimmer, Ludwig Göransson, Pat Jackson, Teresa Eckton, Randy Thom, and Bobbi Banks