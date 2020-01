Coronavirus crisis haunts China: We axplain the symptoms and prevention | Oneindia News

CORONAVIRUS- ONE MORE VIRUS ADDED TO THE DREADED LIST OF AGENTS OF INFECTION..IT IS ALSO KNOWN AS THE WUHAN VIRUS AND HAS LEFT THE SCIENTISTS BAFFLED AND THE CHINESE TOO TERRIFIED AS THE NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS ACROSS CHINA CLIMBED SHARPLY TO MORE THAN 1,287 WITH AT LEAST 41 DEATHS REPORTED SO FAR LEAVING AROUND 56 MILLION PEOPLE FACING LOCKDOWN.

BUT WHAT IS THIS NEVER BEFORE -SEEN OR HEARD VIRUS...IT REMAINS AN UNSOLVED MYSTERY AS TO HOW IT CAME INTO EXISTENCE.

BUT WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR IS THAT THIS VIRUS APPEARS TO HAVE ORIGINATED IN THE SEAFOOD WHOLESALE MARKET IN THE CHINESE CITY OF WUHAN THAT HAS NOW BEEN SHUT SINCE JAN 1ST, ALSO THIS IS WHY IT GOT THE NAME WUHAN VIRUS.

EVER SINCE THE VIRUS CLAIMED LIVES, CHINESE GOVERNMENT SPRUNG INTO ACTION AND BEGAN SHUTTING DOWN CITIES TO CONTAIN IT FROM SPREADING TO OTHER CITIES