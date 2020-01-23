Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Hong Kong's leader declares Wuhan virus emergency

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:26s - Published < > Embed
Hong Kong's leader declares Wuhan virus emergencyHong Kong's leader declares Wuhan virus emergency
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong declares coronavirus emergency, 2-week school closure

Hong Kong has declared the outbreak of a new virus an emergency and will close primary and secondary...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesJerusalem PostReutersHindu


HK leader declares virus emergency, halts official visits to mainland China

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Saturday declared a virus emergency in the Asian financial hub,...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations [Video]Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations

WUHAN, CHINA — Lunar New Years' festivities pose a great challenge for the Chinese government as it tries to contain the Wuhan coronavirus. According to Reuters, the coronavirus death toll has now..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:58Published

Hong Kong hospital ramps up hygiene measures after coronavirus outbreak [Video]Hong Kong hospital ramps up hygiene measures after coronavirus outbreak

After the outbreak of the coronavirus from the Chinese mainland Hong Kong's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has escalated their hygiene measures today (January 23). Footage shows outdoors sinks and faucets..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.