Turkey earthquake: Death toll rises
More than 20 people have been killed in an earthquake that rocked eastern Turkey on Friday at 8.55pm local time.
Rescue workers were continuing to search people buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Elazig province and neighbouring Malatya, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.
