Turkey earthquake: Death toll rises

More than 20 people have been killed in an earthquake that rocked eastern Turkey on Friday at 8.55pm local time.

Rescue workers were continuing to search people buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Elazig province and neighbouring Malatya, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.
Turkey quake toll reaches 22 (3rd Lead)

Ankara, Jan 25 (IANS) The death toll from the massive earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale...
Sify - Published

Turkey quake kills at least 22, rescuers dig for survivors

The death toll from a powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey reached 22 on Saturday, as rescuers...
Reuters India - Published


PoonJenn

晴 ☁︎ RT @staronline: The magnitude 6.8 quake late Friday was followed by more than 390 aftershocks, 12 of which had magnitudes over 4. https://… 20 seconds ago

benjred

James Blynt RT @AP_Europe: The death toll from a major earthquake in eastern Turkey reaches 21 as rescuers battle to locate up to 30 more people trappe… 27 seconds ago

adityap92098528

aditya pratap [email protected] RT @htTweets: Death toll in Turkey earthquake rises to 20, rescue teams search for survivors under rubble https://t.co/5Z6G7KGPWg https:/… 34 seconds ago

itsMasalaMarkay

Masala Markay Pakistan offers assistance as death toll from Turkey earthquake climbs to 22 https://t.co/FWlkhsBO0e https://t.co/VtTA2rKnse 35 seconds ago

SinanOku5

Sinan Okçu RT @trtworld: Death toll from earthquake in eastern Turkey rises to 21 with 1,030 people injured, says Disaster and Emergency Management Pr… 47 seconds ago

mpodnar

Michelle P RT @CBCAlerts: Turkish officials say the confirmed death toll from Friday's earthquake has risen to at least 21. Rescuers continue to searc… 51 seconds ago

staronline

The Star The magnitude 6.8 quake late Friday was followed by more than 390 aftershocks, 12 of which had magnitudes over 4. https://t.co/MqE6l5G33y 1 minute ago

Break110News

Breaking News RT @AlArabiya_Eng: The death toll from a powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey reached 22, as rescuers searched for an estimated 22 more pe… 2 minutes ago


Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News [Video]Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News

An earthquake hit eastern Turkey at 8.55 pm local time on Friday. At least 18 people are believed dead and hundreds are injured. The toll may rise. The quake struck east Turkey's Elazig province...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:15Published

Kashmir shutdown: 2G data services, broadband restored in the Valley| OneIndia News [Video]Kashmir shutdown: 2G data services, broadband restored in the Valley| OneIndia News

Republic Day Chief Guest Brazilian President Bolsonaro gets ceremonial welcome, 2G mobile services restored in Kashmir with restrictions, Shaheen Bagh becomes Delhi Assembly battleground, Kapil Mishra..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:04Published

