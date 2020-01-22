Global  

Poll: Bernie Sanders Leads In Iowa

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:31s
Politico reports that among all of the Democratic presidential candidates, Senator Bernie Sanders leads in Iowa.

A New York Times Upshot/Siena College poll released on Saturday shows that 25% select Sanders as their first choice in the February caucuses.

Sanders has a 7-point lead over his closest competitor— former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg (18%), and former Vice President Joe Biden at 17%.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is at 14% percent.
