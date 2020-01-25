Republic Day 2020: Who is Bolsonaro, India's chief guest for the parade? |OneIndia News

Global  

Republic Day 2020: Who is Bolsonaro, India's chief guest for the parade?

India's Republic Day chief guest Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is also known as Trump of the tropics.

Why?

Well, he too is an ultra nationalist, who assumed power in Brazil in 2019 on an anti-corruption and pro-gun agenda.

His campaign slogan was Brazil before everything and God above all.

He is an anti-establishment and populist figure.

The similarities with Trump are thus immense.

Yet India chose to invite him.

Here's why.
External affairs minister Jaishankar calls on Brazilian President

Jaishankar on Saturday met Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro and discussed ways to deepen...
IndiaTimes - Published

India, Brazil ink 15 pacts to boost ties further

India and Brazil on Saturday inked 15 agreements to boost cooperation in a wide range of areas like...
IndiaTimes - Published


