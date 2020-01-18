Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Deputy Labour leadership hustings take place in Leeds

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 04:50s - Published < > Embed
Deputy Labour leadership hustings take place in Leeds

Deputy Labour leadership hustings take place in Leeds

The Labour deputy leadership hustings, which involves Leeds East MP Richard Burgon, as well as Angela Rayner, Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, Dawn Butler and Ian Murray, took place today in Leeds.

Report by Khanomh.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bassaces1

Bassaces RT @MeshugaNinja: Not A Cult https://t.co/hnJ1zY2Ceq 3 minutes ago

Michael73530035

spartacus RT @NJamesWorld: Labour leadership hustings descends into chaos as candidates clash over Jeremy Corbyn MPs normally distance themselves fr… 4 minutes ago

wisteriawitch

Lynne RT @JohnnyTYKE: Ohhh Jeremy Corbyn 🙄🙄😂😂 Labour leadership hustings descends into chaos as candidates clash over Jeremy Corbyn. https://t.c… 4 minutes ago

JackDunc1

Jack D 🌹 RT @LPLGBTNetwork: .@DawnButlerBrent answering a question on trans rights during the Labour Party deputy leadership hustings in Leeds Q: H… 9 minutes ago

BillRob22261292

Bill Roberts RT @gabriel160519: Dumb and Dumber fighting over who loves Jeremy the most!....👇👇 Labour deputy leadership hustings descends into chaos i… 16 minutes ago

hughster

Hughster "I was more loyal to Corbyn" "No, I was" "You're a Blairite fraud who supported Burnham" "Only until I saw how grea… https://t.co/n9AfoXcVmo 19 minutes ago

spindokai

Spindokai ✡️ RT @Never_Again2020: Butler and Burton argue over who loves Jeremy Corbyn the most. https://t.co/lVRdfE0ZO8 19 minutes ago

domjhales

Dominic Hales RT @PolProfSteve: How many members care who is the most Corbynite of all? https://t.co/H8a8LAecBw 30 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Labour deputy leadership hopefuls go head to head [Video]Labour deputy leadership hopefuls go head to head

The Labour deputy leadership candidates have gone head to head in the first hustings of the campaign. Dawn Butler, Angela Rayner, Rosena Allin-Khan, Richard Burgon and Ian Murray battled for..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.