Amazon Prime concert creates Guinness record

Amazon Prime concert creates Guinness record

Amazon Prime concert creates Guinness record

A live musical extravaganza saw 1,000 singers and instrumentalist coming together to perform for the album of Kabir Khans web series "The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye" on Friday night.

The feat has attained the performers a spot in the Guinness Book of Records.
