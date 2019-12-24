Global  

Ben Stokes given fine for abusing fan

Ben Stokes given fine for abusing fan

Ben Stokes given fine for abusing fan

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after admitting he swore at a fan.

It occurred when he was dismissed during the fourth Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.
