Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

President's Defense Team Begins Opening Argument In Impeachment Trial

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:48s - Published < > Embed
President's Defense Team Begins Opening Argument In Impeachment Trial

President's Defense Team Begins Opening Argument In Impeachment Trial

President Trump&apos;s defense team began laying out their case in his impeachment trial Saturday, accusing Democrats of omitting evidence.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

President's Defense Team Begins Opening Statement In Impeachment Trial

President's Defense Team Begins Opening Statement In Impeachment TrialWatch Video"We believe that when you hear the facts and that’s what we intend to cover today— the...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •MarketWatchUSATODAY.com


President Trump Adds High-Profile Lawyers For Impeachment Defense

Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz, Robert Ray: President Trump has added some high-profile attorneys to his...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense [Video]Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense

President Trump's lawyers charged into the impeachment trial defense Saturday, accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election and prevent him from running in 2020; Natalie Brand reports for..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published

Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team [Video]Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team

Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats' efforts to remove the president from office would set a "very, very dangerous" precedent in an..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.