Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'You think Americans care about Ukraine?': Pompeo

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:11s - Published < > Embed
'You think Americans care about Ukraine?': Pompeo

'You think Americans care about Ukraine?': Pompeo

As the impeachment trial carries on, an NPR reporter says she endured a profanity-laden tirade from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when she questioned him on former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

Meanwhile, an audio recording surfaces purporting to show President Trump ordering her removal.

Matthew Larotonda reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'You think Americans care about Ukraine?': Pompeo [Video]'You think Americans care about Ukraine?': Pompeo

As the impeachment trial carries on, an NPR reporter says she endured a profanity-laden tirade from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when she questioned him on former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:11Published

U.S. disrupted 'imminent attack' killing Iranian general [Video]U.S. disrupted 'imminent attack' killing Iranian general

A U.S. air strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian commander aimed to disrupt an &quot;imminent attack&quot; that would have endangered Americans in the Middle East, U.S. Secretary of State..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.