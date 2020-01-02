Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Riot police clear streets as crowd gathers to mark 4th anniversary of Mong Kok riots

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:44s - Published < > Embed
Riot police clear streets as crowd gathers to mark 4th anniversary of Mong Kok riots

Riot police clear streets as crowd gathers to mark 4th anniversary of Mong Kok riots

Hong Kong riot police clear the streets on Saturday (January 25) as a crowd gathered to to mark the fourth anniversary of the Mong Kok riots.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Riot police clear streets as crowd gathers to mark 4th anniversary of Mong Kok riots

Hong Kong riot police clear the streets on Saturday (January 25) as a crowd gathered to to mark the fourth anniversary of the Mong Kok riots.

"After some clashes with Hong Kong protesters on the first day of the Lunar New Year, riot police carry out a clearance in the streets of Mong Kok," the filmer told Newsflare.

"Police were equipped with grenade launchers and pepperball guns.

The rain started to fall shortly after, dampening the fighting mood of the various parties."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

sequoia2001

😷 chuck_m. 🐒 RT @MiddleEastEye: Mohammed Hashim witnessed riot police burning tents and arresting people in Basra. "The protesters were sleeping inside… 3 hours ago

MiddleEastEye

Middle East Eye Mohammed Hashim witnessed riot police burning tents and arresting people in Basra. "The protesters were sleeping i… https://t.co/NwNARbxIAi 3 hours ago

SharePicsVids

Pics_Vids @vrtemis__ @TIME @Residente You know I have more repect for that man, cause things would have being worse.If by cho… https://t.co/XmlBDDHqnj 1 day ago

deborahamos

deborah amos RT @Leila_MA: Last night saw violent clashes in the streets of downtown #Beirut once again as riot police used tear gas, rubber bullets and… 6 days ago

Leila_MA

Leila Molana-Allen Last night saw violent clashes in the streets of downtown #Beirut once again as riot police used tear gas, rubber b… https://t.co/J0e40z5iYm 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mong Kok protesters hurl projectiles at Hong Kong riot police on first day of Lunar New Year [Video]Mong Kok protesters hurl projectiles at Hong Kong riot police on first day of Lunar New Year

Police reportedly fired tear gas on the first day of the Lunar New Year in Hong Kong on Saturday (January 25) after a crowd gathered to mark the fourth anniversary of the Mong Kok riots. Video shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:32Published

French police violently detain protester on streets of Paris during extended strike [Video]French police violently detain protester on streets of Paris during extended strike

French police were filmed violently arresting a protester during ongoing strikes in Paris on January 2. Footage shows a riot policeman fighting with a protester on the Boulevard des Capucines, and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.