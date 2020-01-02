Riot police clear streets as crowd gathers to mark 4th anniversary of Mong Kok riots

Hong Kong riot police clear the streets on Saturday (January 25) as a crowd gathered to to mark the fourth anniversary of the Mong Kok riots.

"After some clashes with Hong Kong protesters on the first day of the Lunar New Year, riot police carry out a clearance in the streets of Mong Kok," the filmer told Newsflare.

"Police were equipped with grenade launchers and pepperball guns.

The rain started to fall shortly after, dampening the fighting mood of the various parties."