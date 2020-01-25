Polls: Sanders narrow lead going into Iowa

Associated Press Recent surveys of the Iowa Democratic caucusgoers show Sen.

Bernie Sanders in a strong position ahead of the state's February 3 caucuses, but the contest is still unpredictable and largely up for grabs.

A New York Times and Siena College poll conducted from January 20-23 showed Sanders coming in at first place with 25% of likely caucusgoers listing him as their first choice.

That same survey showed 17% of caucusgoers preferring former Vice President Joe Biden, 15% preferring Sen.