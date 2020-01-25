Mahershala Ali, Rachel Weisz and More on the Oscars 2019 Audience Cam 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 02:07s - Published Mahershala Ali, Rachel Weisz and More on the Oscars 2019 Audience Cam Join the audience live at the Oscars 2019! Mahershala Ali, Rachel Weisz and More meet during a break in the awards show. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2019 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app! 0

