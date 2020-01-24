Global  

Greta Thunberg Fights Back Against Steven Mnuchin's Criticism

Greta Thunberg Fights Back Against Steven Mnuchin's Criticism

Greta Thunberg Fights Back Against Steven Mnuchin's Criticism

Teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg responded to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

According to the HuffPost, Mnuchin said Thunberg needed a college degree in economics.

He said he can’t take her seriously about climate change without a degree.

She said:“It doesn’t take a college degree in economics to realize that our remaining 1,5° carbon budget and ongoing fossil fuel subsidies and investments don’t add up.
