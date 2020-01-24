Greta Thunberg Fights Back Against Steven Mnuchin's Criticism

Teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg responded to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

According to the HuffPost, Mnuchin said Thunberg needed a college degree in economics.

He said he can’t take her seriously about climate change without a degree.

She said:“It doesn’t take a college degree in economics to realize that our remaining 1,5° carbon budget and ongoing fossil fuel subsidies and investments don’t add up.