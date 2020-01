Martin County deputy critically injured while assisting crash victim

SHERIFFCONDITION TONIGHT AFTER THEYWERE HIT ON THE SIDE OF MARTINHIGHWAY&THE OFF-DUTY DEPUTY RESPONDEDTO A CRASH WEST OF SOUTHWESTALLAPATTAH ROAD WHEN HE WASHIT JUST AFTER 1-30 THISMORNING&WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'S LINNIESUPALL JOINS US LIVE FROMINDIANTOWN WITH THE LATEST&GOOD EVENING& IN OUR LATESTUPDATE, THE SHERIFFIS STILL IN CRITICALCONDITION&RECOVERING ATLAWNWOOD REGIONAL MEDICALCENTER&THEIR NAME HAS NOT BEENRELEASED AT THIS TIME& BUTOFFICIALS SAY THEY WERE OFF-DUTY WHEN THEY SPOTTED ADRIVER TRAPPED IN THEIR CARAFTER IT ROLLED OVER& THEDEPUTY STOPPED TO HELP& BUT*THEN&.

ANOTHER CRASHHAPPENED.

THE DEPUTY WASFOUND& LAYING IN THE ROADWAYWITH*SEVERE INJURIES.

THEYWERE TAKEN TO LAWNWOODREGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER INFORT PIERCE ABOUT 20 MILESAWAY& AT THIS POINT THEREWORD ON WHAT CAUSED THEINITIAL CRASH&*ALSO - THEDRIVERS INVOLVED IN THECOLLISIONS HAVE NOT BEENNAMEOF COURSE, WEKEEP YOU UPDATED WITH THELATEST DEVELOPMENTS.

REPORTINGFROM INDIANTOWN LINNIE SUPALLWPTV NEWS- CHANNEL 5.A PORT ST.

LUCIE WOMAN DIEDA MOTORCYCLE CRASH IN SO