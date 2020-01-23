Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Passenger With Flu Like Symptoms At BWI Airport Did Not Meet Coronavirus Testing Criteria, Escorted Off Flight Out Of Caution

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Passenger With Flu Like Symptoms At BWI Airport Did Not Meet Coronavirus Testing Criteria, Escorted Off Flight Out Of Caution

Passenger With Flu Like Symptoms At BWI Airport Did Not Meet Coronavirus Testing Criteria, Escorted Off Flight Out Of Caution

A passenger who recently traveled to China was escorted off a plane at BWI Airport  "out of an abundance of caution," after showing flu-like symptoms.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HoriconHank

Horicon Hank Would you like some Corona with your Typhus? LAX passenger quarantined after showing potential coronavirus symptoms https://t.co/sapHNUCDE8 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations [Video]Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations

WUHAN, CHINA — Lunar New Years' festivities pose a great challenge for the Chinese government as it tries to contain the Wuhan coronavirus. According to Reuters, the coronavirus death toll has now..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:58Published

Wuhan suspends public transport amid virus outbreak [Video]Wuhan suspends public transport amid virus outbreak

WUHAN, CHINA — Authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan have shut down public transport to stop the spread of a new strain of coronavirus. All flight and passenger train services in and out of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.