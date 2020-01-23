Passenger With Flu Like Symptoms At BWI Airport Did Not Meet Coronavirus Testing Criteria, Escorted Off Flight Out Of Caution now < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:45s - Published Passenger With Flu Like Symptoms At BWI Airport Did Not Meet Coronavirus Testing Criteria, Escorted Off Flight Out Of Caution A passenger who recently traveled to China was escorted off a plane at BWI Airport "out of an abundance of caution," after showing flu-like symptoms. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Horicon Hank Would you like some Corona with your Typhus? LAX passenger quarantined after showing potential coronavirus symptoms https://t.co/sapHNUCDE8 2 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations WUHAN, CHINA — Lunar New Years' festivities pose a great challenge for the Chinese government as it tries to contain the Wuhan coronavirus. According to Reuters, the coronavirus death toll has now.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:58Published 2 days ago Wuhan suspends public transport amid virus outbreak WUHAN, CHINA — Authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan have shut down public transport to stop the spread of a new strain of coronavirus. All flight and passenger train services in and out of.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:43Published 3 days ago