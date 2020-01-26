Pettersson, Hertl help Team Pacific to 5-4 All-Star Game victory

Elias Pettersson scored two goals in the 2nd half, and Tomas Hertl tallied the game-winner with his fifth goal of the night to lift Team Pacific past Team Atlantic, 5-4, in the deciding match of the 2020 NHL All-Star Game



