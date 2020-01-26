Coronavirus: Furious Hong Kong residents set fire to "secret quarantine facility"

Angry residents of a Hong Kong neighbourhood on Sunday (January 26th) set fire to a building they claim is going to be used to hold patients infected with the coronavirus.

The residents of the Fanling area of Hong Kong live across the road from the facility and are worried for their own health.

Footage showed firefighters putting out the blaze in the lobby of the building and protesters nearby creating a barricade.