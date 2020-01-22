Global  

Hong Kong journalist: The Government is downplaying the coronavirus outbreak

Hong Kong journalist: The Government is downplaying the coronavirus outbreakHong Kong journalist: The Government is downplaying the coronavirus outbreak
Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong on high alert to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Hong Kong's government is on high alert to deal with a new flu-like coronavirus that has killed nine...
Reuters - Published

Hong Kong's Lam says city vigilant over coronavirus

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday that the government had been very vigilant over the...
Reuters - Published


gizmomathboy

Gizmo Mathboy RT @Pinboard: Fascinating thread about the collision between public health and an untrusted, illegitimate government in Hong Kong. @xinqisu… 1 hour ago

Pinboard

Pinboard Fascinating thread about the collision between public health and an untrusted, illegitimate government in Hong Kong… https://t.co/mAaWwlY4uJ 3 hours ago

TwOhNam1

TwOhNam @GiulioTerzi @joshuawongcf @GlobalCRL @LauraHarth @adolfo_urso @LucioMalan @KenRoth Add to the story that earlier w… https://t.co/veTCl7EWm9 1 week ago

HENERYJAMES5

thaijames 中文名叫：牛閪 RT @Reuters: Indonesian journalist Veby Mega Indah was blinded in one eye after being hit by a projectile fired by Hong Kong police while c… 1 week ago


China's National Health Commission news conference on coronavirus [Video]China's National Health Commission news conference on coronavirus

China's National Health Commission is providing an update on coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 11:00Published

Coronavirus outbreak: Lessons from SARS virus helps China's response [Video]Coronavirus outbreak: Lessons from SARS virus helps China's response

China has curbed travel and stepped up screening to try and curb the spread of the virus which emerged in December.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published

