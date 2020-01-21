Watch: Indigenous Australians hold 'Invasion Day' rally in Melbourne 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published Watch: Indigenous Australians hold 'Invasion Day' rally in Melbourne This year, non-indigenous Australians were asked to give reparations in the form of a donation to the #PayTheRent campaign.View on euronews

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources 'Pay the rent': Invasion Day protesters urged to hand over cash at march Protesters marching at the Invasion Day rally on January 26 are being urged to give cash to...

The Age - Published 5 days ago







You Might Like