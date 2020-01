New York State Senator Chris Jacobs receives Republican nomination for vacant NY-27 seat 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 00:44s - Published Jacobs received the Republican nomination over four other candidates. Jacobs received the Republican nomination over four other candidates.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

New York State Senator Chris Jacobs receives Republican nomination for vacant NY-27 seat NOW TO DEMOCRACY20-20... IT'S YOURVOICE... YOUR VOTE.STATE SENATOR CHRISJACOBS WILL BE THEREPUBLICANCANDIDATE TO FILLWESTERN NEWYORK'S NOW-VACANT27TH CONGRESSIONALSEAT.JACOBS WASNOMINATEDFOLLOWING AMEETING OF COUNTY"G-O-P" CHAIRS INWYOMING COUNTYTODAY.A SPECIAL ELECTIONSTILL HASN'T BEENSET... BUT GOVERNORCUOMO HASINDICATED THAT ITWILL PROBABLY TAKEPLACE ON APRIL28TH... WHICH IS THESAME DAY AS THEDEMOCRATICPRESIDENTIALPRIMARY HERE IN NEWYORK.THE SEAT WAS LEFTVACANT WHEN CHRISCOLLINS RESIGNEDAMID CHARGES OFINSIDER TRADING.COLLINS WILL BEGINSERVING HIS 26MONTH PRISONSENTENCE ON THATCONVICTION IN MID-MARCH.NATE MCMURRAY







You Might Like



Tweets about this CNYCentral The Republican chairs of the New York's 27th district have endorsed State Senator Chris Jacobs for the seat formerl… https://t.co/3H2vSrUOKw 4 hours ago Spectrum News BUF ICYMI: The GOP has announced its support for State Senator Chris Jacobs in the special election for New York's 27th… https://t.co/WjKU7CTzED 5 hours ago NewsChannel 9 The Western New York State Senator will run for the seat left vacant by former Congressman Chris Collins. https://t.co/REaXbwpUz0 10 hours ago Nikki DeMentri RT @WKBW: BREAKING: New York State Senator Chris Jacobs has received the Republican nomination for the NY-27 seat vacated by Chris Collins.… 22 hours ago Ali Touhey Chris Jacobs receives Republican nomination for vacant NY-27 seat https://t.co/ULHNWyW3lN 23 hours ago 7 Eyewitness News BREAKING: New York State Senator Chris Jacobs has received the Republican nomination for the NY-27 seat vacated by… https://t.co/CTTzHdkiUf 1 day ago