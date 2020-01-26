Global  

Hong Kong riot police fire pepper rounds at bystanders next to last remaining new year market

Hong Kong riot police fire pepper rounds at bystanders next to last remaining new year market

Hong Kong riot police fire pepper rounds at bystanders next to last remaining new year market

Hong Kong riot police fired pepper rounds at bystanders near a traditional lunar new year street food market on Sunday (January 26), The makeshift market was temporarily in place for three days during the lunar new year.

At one time such food stalls were common in Hong Kong during Lunar New Year but this Portland Street market is now the last.
