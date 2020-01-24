Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Taylor Swift Won't Attend Grammys

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Taylor Swift Won't Attend Grammys

Taylor Swift Won't Attend Grammys

While it's not clear why the superstar will not be attending the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, she is still nominated for song of the year, best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album.

Deborah Dugan, the former head of the Grammys, filed a lawsuit against the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences Tuesday, alleging she was wrongfully fired after raising allegations of sexual harassment and irregularities with Grammy nominations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Is Not Performing at Grammys 2020 & Reportedly Not Attending Either

Fans who were hoping to see Taylor Swift at the 2020 Grammy Awards this weekend are going to be a...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Taylor Swift Drops Out of Surprise Grammys 2020 Performance

Taylor Swift was reportedly planning a surprise performance for the 2020 Grammy Awards, but the plans...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JazilagoN

Justine Swift 💖 RT @enews: She packed her bags and left Cornelia Street, before we even knew she was gone. 💔 Taylor Swift will officially not be attending… 14 minutes ago

visualPetronio

Petronio Pérez 🎸 25-ene-2020 «@taylorswift13 won't attend the Grammy Awards, source says» 🎸 #GRAMMYs 🎸 @cnni_headlines 🎸 ⛲ https://t.co/JfFvcolQJa 52 minutes ago

Stephrae1970

fucktheinvisiblecats Taylor Swift won't attend the Grammys, source says https://t.co/PWoVKL3URc why is this even news??? With everything… https://t.co/4kHovFHRvS 1 hour ago

hitmustv

Hit Music Taylor Swift Reportedly Won&#039;t Attend The Grammys Despite Rumoured Performance, https://t.co/IwhpLtulkw 1 hour ago

Sri_Bala_S

Sri Bala RT @mainpopgirI: 🏆 | Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z have all seemingly been removed from their assigned seats at this year’s #GRAMMYs. N… 1 hour ago

NatsumiSachini

NatsumilovesBTS*)7 RT @TSwiftNewsLA: “Taylor Swift will not attend the #Grammys 2020” After it was announced that the former CEO of the RA was fired for want… 1 hour ago

KingCalmette

Calmette Lahoud RT @9HoneyCelebrity: Well, that's awkward. https://t.co/88NByVL3HM 1 hour ago

9HoneyCelebrity

9Honey Celebrity Well, that's awkward. https://t.co/88NByVL3HM 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

GRAMMY AWARDS: Names You Might Not Expect To Hear [Video]GRAMMY AWARDS: Names You Might Not Expect To Hear

There are nominees you expect at the GRAMMYs, like Lizzo and Taylor Swift ... then there are some you may not associate with "Music's Biggest Night." A former first lady and music composed for a theme..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:59Published

These are the most memorable Grammys red carpet looks [Video]These are the most memorable Grammys red carpet looks

We’re gearing up for Sunday’s Grammy Awards with a look back at some of the most memorable red carpet looks

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.