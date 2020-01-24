Taylor Swift Won't Attend Grammys

While it's not clear why the superstar will not be attending the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, she is still nominated for song of the year, best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album.

Deborah Dugan, the former head of the Grammys, filed a lawsuit against the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences Tuesday, alleging she was wrongfully fired after raising allegations of sexual harassment and irregularities with Grammy nominations.