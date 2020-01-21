Global  

Death toll from Chinese mystery virus rises to 56

Death toll from Chinese mystery virus rises to 56

Death toll from Chinese mystery virus rises to 56

The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 56 people in China.

China mystery virus claims sixth victim as holiday travel stokes risk

The death toll from a mysterious flu-like virus in China climbed to six on Tuesday as new cases...
More people tested for coronavirus in Australia as death toll rises

Chinese authorities said there are now 830 cases of the virus, and 25 people have died.
