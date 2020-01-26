Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Doc Rivers On Kobe: "Just So Many People He Touched..."

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Doc Rivers On Kobe: 'Just So Many People He Touched...'

Doc Rivers On Kobe: "Just So Many People He Touched..."

In a tearful statement, Clippers coach, Doc Rivers said of Kobe Bryant, "He had that DNA that very few athletes can ever have, the Tiger Woods, the Michael Jordans."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CamiloSmith

Camilo Hannibal This Doc vid. https://t.co/Tw41D8hNa7 2 hours ago

rebekahlynnb

Bekah Watching Doc Rivers break down while talking about Kobe just absolutely broke my heart. He impacted so many. 7 hours ago

ghoti00

Ƥαυℓ (i go by ghoti sometimes; that's fish.) @NBCNews This is why they should not be playing. Kobe wasn't just another player. He was these guys' hero. A super… https://t.co/GN036QT07V 7 hours ago

JoshyBear5

Josh Davenport Doc Rivers said it and Neymar is a good example of it. How far Kobe’s reach was. How big his impact on ANY sport wa… https://t.co/ehUpApRNlo 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.