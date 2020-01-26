Global  

Fans shocked on news of Kobe Bryant's death

Fans shocked on news of Kobe Bryant's death

Fans shocked on news of Kobe Bryant's death

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at a news conference on Sunday said they believe nine people died in a helicopter crash that officials said killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Gavino Garay has more.
Fans shocked on news of Kobe Bryant's death

(SOUNDBITE) (English) UNIDENTIFIED KOBE BRYANT FAN SAYING: "It's a sad, sad day for Los Angeles." Fans of Kobe Bryant gathered not far from a hill in Calabasas, California in shock to witness the smoldering debris of a helicopter crash that officials said killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant and several others on Sunday morning.

Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and was considered one of basketball's all-time greats, died in the helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with all others on board.

He was 41.

At a news conference later that afternoon, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sheriff Alex Villanueva, said there appears to be more fatalities than the five initially reported.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LOS ANGELES COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT SHERIFF ALEX VILLANUEVA SAYING: "There were no survivors.

We have a manifest that indicated there were 9 people on board the aircraft.

The pilot, plus eight individuals." While Villanueva said it was premature to speculate on the identity of those on board, it was widely reported by U.S. media that Bryant was on board as well as his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

News of Bryant's death sent shockwaves through the NBA and entire LA community.

Bryant's former Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal, tweeted out, quote "IM SICK RIGHT NOW." Former U.S. President Barack Obama, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, celebrities Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were among the long list of big names to send their condolences.

Fans gathered outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles to mourn a legend nicknamed "black mamba." The FAA and NTSB are currently investigating the cause of the helicopter crash.



