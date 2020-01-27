Hip Hop Reacts To Shocking News Of Kobe Bryant's Death

CALABASAS, CA – Retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant was reportedly killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning (January 26).

According to TMZ, everyone onboard the flight was killed.

Kobe was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when a fire broke out.

