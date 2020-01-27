Global  

Hip Hop Reacts To Shocking News Of Kobe Bryant's Death

Hip Hop Reacts To Shocking News Of Kobe Bryant's Death

Hip Hop Reacts To Shocking News Of Kobe Bryant's Death

CALABASAS, CA – Retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant was reportedly killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning (January 26).

According to TMZ, everyone onboard the flight was killed.

Kobe was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when a fire broke out.

Shaken Tiger on Kobe's death: 'Shocking, tragic'

"It's one of the most shocking, tragic days that I've ever been a part of in a very quick span...
ESPN - Published

50 Cent, 2 Chainz + Fabolous Still Speechless After Kobe Bryant’s Death: “I Don’t Even Know What To Say”

50 Cent, 2 Chainz + Fabolous Still Speechless After Kobe Bryant’s Death: “I Don’t Even Know What To Say”The hip-hop community continues to mourn the loss of a true sports icon. New York rapper 50 Cent,...
SOHH - Published


