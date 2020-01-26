Global  

Reactions To Kobe Bryant's Death At The Pepsi Center

Ryan Greene was at the Pepsi Center for the Houston Rockets vs.

Denver Nuggets game, when news of Kobe Bryant's death broke.

See the immediate reactions from players, and hear how it affected them during today's game.
Recent related news from verified sources

Nuggets in shock as reports of Kobe Bryant’s death circulate through Pepsi Center

Sitting at his locker room stall pregame, Paul Millsap looked like he’d seen a ghost.
Denver Post - Published

Nikola Jokic’s triple-double, Jerami Grant’s season-high boost Nuggets over Rockets

Nothing felt normal Sunday afternoon at the Pepsi Center. The game’s unusually early start time...
Denver Post - Published


lilmissbeebee

Michelle Bibi RT @CuteNaija: The reactions to the unfortunate death of Kobe Bryant and the Burna boy Grammy Award loss in a space of 24 hours clearly rev… 40 seconds ago

abdulkhawaja101

Khawaja101 RT @globaltvsports: Celebrities react to Kobe Bryant’s death: ‘My heart is in pieces’ https://t.co/vyYm4bFOT4 https://t.co/zxOAtoX4MV 41 seconds ago

Lupestwit1

JoseLupe's Celebrities share grief after the untimely death of Kobe Bryant: 'I cannot believe this is real' https://t.co/PfiEx5Ahrn 1 minute ago

queenofcastoffs

Phileas Foden 🐝🎗 RT @rgay: There are going to be a lot of complicated reactions to Kobe Bryant’s death but I feel all the sympathy in the world for Vanessa… 7 minutes ago

Garcia_Daniel30

Daniel Alejandro García 🇲🇽 RT @HoopsRumors: More Reactions To Kobe Bryant's Death https://t.co/KCr0MqwROG https://t.co/say1JpDkm2 8 minutes ago

redblacksports

The Red & Black Sports The #Georgia women's basketball team reacted with grave emotion after the announcement of the death of Kobe Bryant… https://t.co/uZrNSAHLdC 18 minutes ago

Wut_the_Hecht

whattheh RT @nytimes: NBA teams purposely took 24-second shot clock violations at the start of their games in honor of Kobe Bryant, who had played u… 21 minutes ago

SarahsBackstage

Sarah Knight Adamson RT @nytimes: “Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling,” Michael Jordan said. “I loved Kobe — he was like a little brother to me.” https:/… 30 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The heartbreaking reactions to Kobe Bryant’s death [Video]The heartbreaking reactions to Kobe Bryant’s death

When news broke that basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter accident, it sent shockwaves worldwide.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published

KPIX 5's Betty Yu At The Grammys; Los Angeles Mourns Death Of Kobe Bryant [Video]KPIX 5's Betty Yu At The Grammys; Los Angeles Mourns Death Of Kobe Bryant

KPIX 5's Betty Yu talks with mourning Kobe Bryant fans outside the Staples Center

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:08Published

