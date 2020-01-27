Global  

Whirl Magazine Journalist Remembers Friendship With Kobe Bryant

Pittsburgh journalist Christine McMahon first met Kobe Bryant when he was profiled with Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for an issue of Whirl Magazine, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.
