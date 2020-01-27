Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Machine Gun Kelly Claims Eminem Is Desperate To 'Be Relevant To The Youth'

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Machine Gun Kelly Claims Eminem Is Desperate To 'Be Relevant To The Youth'

Machine Gun Kelly Claims Eminem Is Desperate To 'Be Relevant To The Youth'

Eminem decided to participate in the latest Twitter challenge by posting a meme of his Facebook, Grindr, Instagram and LinkedIn profile photos as part of the #DollyPartonChallenge.

Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mgk_est_19_xx

Colson patrolman ❌❌ RT @drevb3s: Machine Gun Kelly Claims Eminem Is Desperate To 'Be Relevant To The Youth' https://t.co/B6WgnkBHkv 5 hours ago

drevb3s

Dre V!b3s Machine Gun Kelly Claims Eminem Is Desperate To 'Be Relevant To The Youth' https://t.co/B6WgnkBHkv 5 hours ago

BloomingtonWise

bloomington wise RT @HipHopDX: Machine Gun Kelly claims Eminem is desperate to 'be relevant to the youth' Facts or fiction? 🤔 https://t.co/3WrShFgYml http… 8 hours ago

mgk_est_19_xx

Colson patrolman ❌❌ RT @phmcgpe: Machine Gun Kelly Claims Eminem Is Desperate To 'Be Relevant To The Youth' - https://t.co/xiwqU00puQ https://t.co/MeV4Vd0wiX 9 hours ago

phmcgpe

🇺🇸 PHMC GPE LLC 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 ⚓️ 🇫🇷 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 Machine Gun Kelly Claims Eminem Is Desperate To 'Be Relevant To The Youth' - https://t.co/xiwqU00puQ https://t.co/MeV4Vd0wiX 9 hours ago

mgk_est_19_xx

Colson patrolman ❌❌ RT @JacobNBrown1992: Machine Gun Kelly Claims Eminem Is Desperate To 'Be Relevant To The Youth' -- https://t.co/C9omkx7bEE via @hiphopdx 13 hours ago

mgk_est_19_xx

Colson patrolman ❌❌ RT @CatlinElijah: Machine Gun Kelly Claims Eminem Is Desperate To 'Be Relevant To The Youth' -- https://t.co/QrGCEODWqA via @hiphopdx 15 hours ago

CatlinElijah

Elijah Catlin Machine Gun Kelly Claims Eminem Is Desperate To 'Be Relevant To The Youth' -- https://t.co/QrGCEODWqA via @hiphopdx 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.