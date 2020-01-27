Global  

Billie Eilish named Best New Artist at the Grammys

Billie Eilish named Best New Artist at the GrammysTeenage star Billie Eilish has been named Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards.
Billie Eilish Wins Best New Artist at Grammys 2020, Thanks the Fans!

Billie Eilish has picked up another award at the 2020 Grammys! The 18-year-old singer and songwriter...
Just Jared - Published

Billie Eilish Takes Home Best New Artist at the 2020 Grammys

In the second category of the 2020 Grammys' "Big Four," Billie Eilish is finally letting you see her...
Billboard.com - Published


Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys [Video]Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys

Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys The 18-year-old also took home the award for best new artist. In addition to record of the year, her tune, "Bad Guy," won song of the..

Billie Eilish sweeps 2020 Grammys [Video]Billie Eilish sweeps 2020 Grammys

Billie Eilish took home all of the biggest awards at this year’s Grammys and we’re SHOOK.

