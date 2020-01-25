Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

China's President says country faces 'grave situation'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
China's President says country faces 'grave situation'

China's President says country faces 'grave situation'

President Xi Jinping said China faces a “grave situation” with the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Reuters, the death toll jumped to 42 during the Lunar New Year celebrations.

Hong Kong declared a virus emergency, ended any celebrations and restricted link to mainland China.

Schools will remain closed until Feb.

17 and flights and high speed rail trips have been cancelled.

There are more than 1,400 people infected worldwide, most of them in China.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China: Xi warns virus is 'accelerating', country facing 'grave situation'

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned China was facing a "grave situation" given the "accelerating...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •BBC News


China facing 'grave' coronavirus challenge, says Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said the country faces a "grave situation," as the coronavirus...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

newsr_IN

NewsR China's President Says Country Faces 'Grave Situation': https://t.co/kci9chpk5S #INA_CoronaVirusAlert #coronavirusaustralia 20 minutes ago

nmraval

Nirav Raval 🇮🇳 RT @indianjanoon: #China: Chinese President Xi Jinping says the spread of the deadly new #coronavirus is accelerating and that the country… 3 hours ago

anacrose

2manywords😷 RT @RamyInocencio: NEW: China #coronavirus infections now “accelerating" as country faces “grave situation" says President Xi Jinping on Lu… 4 hours ago

ZainabAli1512

Zainab Ali RT @mehrdadt1987: #coronavirus confirmed cases rise sharply to 2744. Chinese president Xi Jinping says country is in a 'grave situation' am… 6 hours ago

mehrdadt1987

Mehrdad Torabi #coronavirus confirmed cases rise sharply to 2744. Chinese president Xi Jinping says country is in a 'grave situati… https://t.co/It2dKpDj1N 6 hours ago

caviabella

caviabella RT @smitts: @Terrence_STR @Lee_in_Iowa Our president says China has it under control. What? He lied? What he fails to understand is that… 13 hours ago

medicojunghiano

ciro iuorno RT @HuffPostIndia: Lunar New Year celebrations have been cancelled across the country as the virus continues to spread. https://t.co/BqPkQk… 15 hours ago

HuffPostIndia

HuffPost India Lunar New Year celebrations have been cancelled across the country as the virus continues to spread. https://t.co/BqPkQkbisj 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

China's President Says Country Faces 'Grave Situation' [Video]China's President Says Country Faces 'Grave Situation'

President Xi Jinping said China faces a “grave situation” with the coronavirus outbreak. According to Reuters, the death toll jumped to 42 during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Hong Kong declared..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

President Xi warns of 'grave situation' as Coronavirus infection spreads [Video]President Xi warns of 'grave situation' as Coronavirus infection spreads

More than 50 million people are on lockdown in China as the government warns the virus is "accelerating its spread".

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.