DJ Khaled reveals son's name at Grammys

DJ Khaled reveals son's name at Grammys

DJ Khaled reveals son's name at Grammys

DJ Khaled revealed his newborn son is called Alam as he collected the Best Rap/Sung Performance gong at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
DJ Khaled Reveals Name of Second Baby at Grammys 2020!

DJ Khaled has revealed the name of baby number two! While accepting his first ever win at the 2020...
