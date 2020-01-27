Lizzo Wins Three Grammys

Lizzo kicked off the Grammy Awards show by dedicating the night to basketball player, Kobe Bryant.

She then sang a medley of her songs “Cuz I Love You” and “Truth Hurts.” According to Reuters, Lizzo was nominated eight times and won three of them.

Her wins included best urban contemporary album for “Cuz I Love You” and pop solo performance for “Truth Hurts.” She beat big name artists like Beyoncé and Ariana Grande.