FCA Replay January 24, 2020

"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA US.

The top stories for the week of January 24, 2020, include Jeep® returning as the exclusive automotive sponsor of X Games Aspen, Dodge joins the celebration of the upcoming release of the new "Fast & Furious" movie, a Mopar teaser photo is released before The Chicago Auto Show and new honors for the Chrysler Pacifica, Ram 1500 and Jeep Gladiator from autoTRADER.ca.