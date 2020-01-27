'I didn't even get to kiss my mum': Auschwitz prisoner tells his harrowing story of survival

v LMAO Niall is so extra, Camila and Shawn didn't even kiss https://t.co/EDcpltL21U 37 minutes ago

Claire Bradley This past weekend I was lucky enough to visit Anne Frank House during my trip to Amsterdam. After coming across thi… https://t.co/dkRq38rxfv 42 minutes ago

Tier 2 & 3 Rugby RT @NeimerDreamer: Usher showing us his vocal range with this Prince tribute! And chile, when I say range... I’m talking the high pitch of… 2 hours ago

DaZza E. Anne Rizzo ☄️Just my take... twisted predator. Didn't you sense that, @deesnider (son of a Law Enforcement Officer, per your book)? I get that s… https://t.co/JWMT6j214n 3 hours ago

Dalton Randall @bunniv3 Her voice is incredible, but 7 rings is unlistenable. Even that clip you posted is all "kiss me and take… https://t.co/WmWZxpowPZ 5 hours ago

Belle⛱ @StupidSlerx I- wow and I didn’t even get to kiss you yet😔 5 hours ago

𝓐𝓮𝔂𝓸💘𝕾𝖆𝖘𝖍𝖆 🧚🏻‍♀️ @Sarangjoongie I didn't even know there is a JP version of One Kiss 5 hours ago