Billie Eilish wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys

Billie Eilish wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys

Billie Eilish wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys

The 18-year-old also took home the award for best new artist.

In addition to record of the year, her tune, "Bad Guy," won song of the year.
Billie Eilish recording new album this year


ContactMusic - Published Also reported by •Billboard.comClashJust Jared


Complete list of 2020 Grammy Award winners

Here is the list of winners at the 2020 Grammy Awards Sunday night: Song of the Year: “Bad Guy,”...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Zee News



medicenjules_

Jules RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Billie Eilish won record, album and song of the year at the Grammys, capping a night that also saw multiple win… 11 minutes ago

ChrisCa18535277

Chris RT @CBSThisMorning: Billie Eilish's big night: The first-time Grammy nominee snagged awards for song of the year, record of the year, album… 11 minutes ago

theyoungindy

TYI Billie Eilish won the Record of the Year prize for ‘Bad Guy’ at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Read m… https://t.co/tg59TnkEYw 12 minutes ago

CBSThisMorning

CBS This Morning Billie Eilish's big night: The first-time Grammy nominee snagged awards for song of the year, record of the year, a… https://t.co/uon5sX41Jp 17 minutes ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish Wins All Four Major Awards - Stereogum - https://t.co/H0qSsrcNdY 26 minutes ago

JeffGar03315798

Jeff Garner RT @YahooCanadaNews: ✅ Best New Artist ✅ Album of the Year ✅ Record of the Year ✅ Song of the Year ✅ Best Pop Vocal Album Billie Eilish wi… 37 minutes ago

Kataeb_Eng

Kataeb.org English AFP: Billie Eilish wins the Grammy for Record of the Year for "Bad Guy" 40 minutes ago

CosettVarinia

Varinia RT @enews: Andddd another one...Billie Eilish also wins RECORD OF THE YEAR!! #Grammys https://t.co/OultHdg6TN 50 minutes ago


World in Pictures: 62nd Grammy Awards [Video]World in Pictures: 62nd Grammy Awards

Some of the best Grammy Awards' images taken by Reuters photographers in Los Angeles, California and selected by our editors.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:59Published

Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys [Video]Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys

Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys The 18-year-old also took home the award for best new artist. In addition to record of the year, her tune, "Bad Guy," won song of the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

