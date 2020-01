Fans Mourning Loss Of Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant DIRECTION, OF 202, THISMORNING.NEAR GERMANTOWN PIKE, JIM,BACK TO YOU.FANS ARE MOURNING THE LOSSEVERY BASKETBALL LEGEND KOBEBRYANT KILLED IN A HELICOPTERCRASH.CRYSTAL CRANMORE LIVEOUTSIDE OF HIS ALL MA MATTERLOWER MERION HIGH SCHOOL.BUT FIRST TRANG DO JOINS USHERE IN STUDIO WITH THE LATESTON THE CRASH INVESTIGATION.TRANG?Reporter: WELL THOSE WITHKOBE AND HIS DAUGHTER ON THEHELICOPTER INCLUDED TWOBASKETBALL TEAMMATES EVERY GEEEVEN BRYANT'S, THREE PARENTS,BASKETBALL DROVE HER SCHOOL ASWELL AS THE PILOT.HEAD TODAY BRYANT'S MONMOUTHSPORTS ACADEMY NEARBY THOUSANDEEKS FOR BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTWHEN THE HELICOPTER CRASHED.YOU'RE STILL TOO LOW LEVELFOR ...DISPATCH AUDIO CAPTURES THEMOMENT OF MOMENTS BEFORE THEHELICOPTER CRASHED THAT KILLEDKOBE BRYANT HIS 13 YEAR OLDDAUGHTER GIANNA AND SEVENOTHERS.INCLUDING THREE MEMBERS OF THESAME FAMILY, AND A MOTHER ANDDAUGHTER.WE DO KNOW THERE WAS ISSUEOF VISIBILITY AND LOW CEILING.THE ACTUAL CONDITIONS AT THETIME OF IMPACT THAT'S STILLYET TO BE DETERMINED.THE HELICOPTER WENT DOWN INFOGGY CONDITIONS ON STEEPHILLSIDE SUNDAY MORNING INCALABASAS, CALIFORNIA ABOUT 30 MILES NORTHWEST OF LOSANGELES.PILOT ARA HAD ASKED FORSPECIAL PERMISSION TO FLYDESPITE THE FOG THAT REDUCEDVISIBILITY.AUDIO FROM AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLINDICATES THE CONDITIONS WEREGETTING WORSE.IN LOS ANGELES, THOUSANDSGATHERED OUTSIDE THE STAPLESCENTER WHERE KOBE SPENT HISENTIRE NBA CAREER PLAYING FORTHE LAKERS.MANY CHANNEL DOLLARS HIS NAME,SOME FOUGHT BACK TEARS.FANS LEFT FLOWERS, CANDLESANIBAL ONS.KOBE'S FRIENDS AND COLLEAGUESALSO EXPRESSED SHOCK ANDDISBELIEF.CLOSE FRIEND SHACK TWEET INTHE PART QUOTE KOBE WAS SOMUCH MORE THAN AN ATHLETE, HEWAS FAMILY MAN, THAT WAS WHATWE HAD MOST IN COMMON.I WOULD HUG HIS CHILDREN LIKETHEY WERE MY OWN.FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMATWEETED: KOBE WAS LEGEND ONTHE COURT AND JUST GETTINGSTARTED IN WHAT WOULD HAVEBEEN JUST AS MEANINGFUL ASECOND ACT.TO LOSE GIANNA AND EVEN MOREHEART BREAKING TO US ASPARENTS.BRYANT RETIRED IN 2016 AS THETHIRD LEADING SCORER IN NBAHISTORY.A MILESTONE LABRON JAMESSURPASSED ON SATURDAY NIGHT,RIGHT HERE IN PHILADELPHIA.AND OFFICIAL DETERMINATION ONTHE CAUSE OF THE CRASH COULDTAKE A YEAR OR MORE.BUT THE NATIONALTRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARDTYPICALLY ISSUES PRELIMINARY