WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day Jan 27

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:23s
WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day Jan 27

WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day Jan 27

Fans pay tribute to Kobe Bryant after his death, new developments about President Trump's Ukraine dealings, and a couple big GRAMMY winners.

Did your favorite artist take home a win?
Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Kobe Bryant OBIT [Video]WEB EXTRA: Kobe Bryant OBIT

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in California, according to officials in Calabasas. In a statement, the NBA commissioner said Kobe's 13-year-old daughter Gianna..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:04Published

WEB EXTRA: Fans Chant Kobe Outside Staples Center [Video]WEB EXTRA: Fans Chant Kobe Outside Staples Center

Fans chanted "Kobe, Kobe, Kobe" as they gathered near the Staples Center in LA to pay their respects to the former Lakers star. Kobe died in helicopter crash Sunday morning in California, according to..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:28Published

