Michel Barnier meets Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ahead of Brexit

Michel Barnier meets Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ahead of Brexit

Michel Barnier meets Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ahead of Brexit

After holding talks with EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Dublin, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said both sides could work together to strike a mutually beneficial deal.

Mr Varadkar also made clear there will always be a place for the UK at the EU table if Brexit does not work out well.
