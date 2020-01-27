Global  

Tributes Continue After Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

Minnesota teams are remembering NBA great Kobe Bryant (1:03).

WCCO 4 News Mid-Morning – Jan.

27, 2020
Vanessa Bryant Wiki: Facts About Kobe Bryant’s Wife After His and Daughter’s Tragic Death

NBA legend, Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna were among nine people tragically killed in a...
Earn The Necklace - Published Also reported by •Daily Star


2020 Grammys: Quavo Recalls Meeting Kobe Bryant and His Daughter GiGi

Reactions from musicians affected by the shocking death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant continued tonight...
Billboard.com - Published


PlascenciaBeas_

Entertainment News RT @3rdHourTODAY: This morning the world is grieving after the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others i… 49 minutes ago

3rdHourTODAY

3rd Hour of TODAY This morning the world is grieving after the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven ot… https://t.co/ZJ7fFwb3VL 2 hours ago

Face2faceAFRICA

Face2face Africa Tributes continue to pour in after his death. Nine people died including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and her basketball teammate. 2 hours ago

CBS4Indy

CBS4 Indy Tributes to NBA legend Kobe Bryant continue to pour in after his shocking death. https://t.co/SP2dxKCuy9 #4yourmorning 3 hours ago

Pat_Ralph

Pat Ralph We've put together a running list @thephillyvoice of social media reactions and tributes after the shocking and stu… https://t.co/oi3ZDa9D5l 19 hours ago


‘Human Error’ Leads to BBC Showing Footage of LeBron James When Reporting on Kobe Bryant’s Death [Video]‘Human Error’ Leads to BBC Showing Footage of LeBron James When Reporting on Kobe Bryant’s Death

The BBC faced scrutiny for showing footage of LeBron James while reporting on the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:58Published

The heartbreaking reactions to Kobe Bryant’s death [Video]The heartbreaking reactions to Kobe Bryant’s death

When news broke that basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter accident, it sent shockwaves worldwide.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published

