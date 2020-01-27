Delhi Assembly elections: Amit Shah, Kejriwal engage in a war of words | OneIndia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:09s - Published < > Embed
Delhi Assembly elections: Amit Shah, Kejriwal engage in a war of words | OneIndia News
Amit Shah and Kejriwal spar over Shaheen Bagh & development promise, Peace deal inked with Bodo militants, West Bengal passes resolution against CAA, Congress delegation meets NHRC over 'brutalities' on anti-CAA protesters, Plane crashes in Eastern Afghanistan, Indians in Wuhan await govt nod for evacuation and more news
As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, Shaheen Bagh has become a political rallying point. As protesters have been on a sit in at Shaheen Bagh for weeks now with no question of clearing up the area,..