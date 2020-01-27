Global  

Washington Post Reporter Suspended After Kobe Bryant Tweets

Washington Post Reporter Suspended After Kobe Bryant TweetsA Washington Post reporter has been suspended over controversial tweets.
Read the Kobe Bryant-Related Tweets That Led Washington Post to Suspend Reporter Felicia Sonmez

Washington Post national political reporter *Felicia Sonmez* was suspended by the paper over the...
Mediaite - Published

Washington Post Suspends a Reporter After Her Tweets on Kobe Bryant

While social media praised the N.B.A. star after his death, Felicia Sonmez posted a link to an...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •ReutersSeattle Times



Tweets about this

letat_lechat

(((L'EtatC'estMoi))) RT @RachelAbramsNY: UPDATE: "Felicia, A real lack of judgment to tweet this. Please stop. You’re hurting this institution by doing this." -… 57 seconds ago

ImmigrActivists

Immigration Rights Activists RT @DavidKlion: It's outrageous and cowardly that the Washington Post is suspending a reporter for tweeting factual, reported information a… 3 minutes ago

David_Chippa

David Chipakupaku RT @jimwaterson: Another reminder that the only safe way to use this website for work purposes is to #nevertweet. https://t.co/rkAxC0ibGp 5 minutes ago

xkounalaki

Xenia Kounalaki Kobe Bryant: Washington Post reporter suspended after sexual assault case tweet https://t.co/JxCovrXJuQ 8 minutes ago

Rey99280661

Rey https://t.co/P1y3H5OMmW Glad them suspended the reporter Amen! You don't say bad things about a person who dies Amen! 10 minutes ago

sunlorrie

Lorrie Goldstein Seems extreme. Many newspapers referred to the incident, noting the allegation never went to trial and there was a… https://t.co/cwqLA7ynPN 12 minutes ago

mldauber

Michele Dauber WOMEN: TWEET YOUR DEATH THREATS As a woman who works on issues of sexual violence I get death and rape threats in… https://t.co/b5qaSpAYg8 12 minutes ago

PascaleW

Pascale Wattier Kobe Bryant: Washington Post reporter suspended after sexual assault case tweet https://t.co/mV72CcazXh 14 minutes ago

