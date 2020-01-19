Global  

'Bad Boys 3' Makes Box Office History as It Tops $100 Million

'Bad Boys 3' has made box office history as it brings in almost $9 million on its second Friday, pushing the film past the $100 million mark.
‘Bad Boys for Life’ debuts so good with box office top spot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two “Bad Boys” were too good for one “Dolittle” at the box office....
MLK weekend gives 2020 box office a shot of adrenaline

There are a handful of key holiday weekends at the domestic box office: Memorial Day. July 4....
'Captain Marvel' In the Works, Katey Sagal to Star in 'Erin Brockovich' Drama | THR News [Video]'Captain Marvel' In the Works, Katey Sagal to Star in 'Erin Brockovich' Drama | THR News

'Captain Marvel' is getting a sequel., 'The Gentlemen' will face off against 'Bad Boys' at the box office and ABC's 'Erin Brockovich' drama has found its star. Here are the top stories for Thursday,..

'Bad Boys 3' Set to Stay Strong at Box Office Against 'Gentlemen' | THR News [Video]'Bad Boys 3' Set to Stay Strong at Box Office Against 'Gentlemen' | THR News

Guy Ritchie's star-studded crime ensemble opens nationwide alongside horror pic 'The Turning.'

