China coronavirus death toll exceeds 80

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s
China scrambles to contain coronavirus as death toll climbs

China's health ministry says the new deadly virus's ability to spread is getting stronger. The death...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsIndiaTimesZee NewsSify


China coronavirus death toll jumps to 17 as authorities urge visitors to stay away from Wuhan

Chinese authorities have urged people to stop travelling in and out of Wuhan, the city at the centre...
SBS - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee NewsHinduPoliticoTIME



Ian56789

Ian56 Chinese coronavirus spreads with no visible symptoms as death toll grows to 80 https://t.co/g1o9n42EvA It will be… https://t.co/p3qFxz26WV 7 seconds ago

Congo_Red_Jr

🇺🇸 Mister Happy RT @AHadiBepukaranF: China virus outbreak: Toll rises to 81, measures fail https://t.co/h6FLPTY43G #coronavirus #ChinaCoronaVirus #WuhanCor… 13 seconds ago

olebubbles

Donna 👠👠 RT @Eric_Ericeiri: Whether it's the spread of the #coronavirus or #migrants or #terrorism ... ... Border Security! Because it's a cheap an… 13 seconds ago

GiulioTerzi

Giulio Terzi #Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 81 as China extends holiday https://t.co/Es1VX4hKFT @GlobalCRL 14 seconds ago

skylark1984

Skylark Chinese govt waited a full month to alert world of new coronavirus. Their own CDC says the most effective way to co… https://t.co/poQbvSSVJj 20 seconds ago

Arty_V

Art Velasquez RT @itvnews: Ministers are working to get Britons out of coronavirus-hit Hubei province in China, the Foreign Office has said, as the death… 48 seconds ago

FrankandFroogle

Un Known Wolverine China coronavirus death toll climbs to 81 with nearly 2,900 cases worldwide 52 seconds ago

allysdad

allysdad Sars Redux? Death Toll In China From Coronavirus Outbreak Mounts, Hong Kong Declares Highest Level of Emergency https://t.co/sFVlBXefvK 1 minute ago


China coronavirus death toll climbs to 81 [Video]China coronavirus death toll climbs to 81

China's new coronavirus claims more lives in China, as global efforts continue to contain the outbreak. Schools in China and Hong Kong have been delayed to try to contain the virus, while China's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published

Wuhan coronavirus contagious even during incubation period [Video]Wuhan coronavirus contagious even during incubation period

WUHAN, CHINA — Chinese authorities believe the coronavirus is contagious even when symptoms are not visible. Citing China's National Health Commission, the South China Morning Post reports that..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:24Published

