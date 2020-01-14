Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Zoo sparks outrage with sick stunt putting piglets in the tiger enclosure in Thailand

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Zoo sparks outrage with sick stunt putting piglets in the tiger enclosure in Thailand

Zoo sparks outrage with sick stunt putting piglets in the tiger enclosure in Thailand

A zoo in Thailand sparked outrage with a sick stunt by putting two piglets in a tiger's enclosure.

Shocked visitors watched anxiously when the tiny farm animals walked into the enclosure in Si Racha, eastern Thailand.

The 21-year-old female big cat named Saimai eyed them before pouncing on one of the hapless animals.

Footage shows the tiger pinning the piglet to the ground with its paws as it wrapped its deadly teeth around the piglet's back.

The piglet managed to wriggle free when a zookeeper distracted the tiger after the incident on Saturday (Jan 25) afternoon.

Footage of the bizarre stunt aimed at attracting more visitors sparked outrage and animal welfare officers visited the zoo the next day.

They warned that the zoo's license could be revoked if it continued to mix the animals.

Padet Laithong, Director of Wildlife Conservation, said: "After receiving reports from visitors, we immediately went to the Si Racha Soo to stop the mistreatment of animals.

''If the zoo produces this kind of violent tiger shows again, the zoo will be banned by the Department of National Parks." Signs around the tiger's enclosure say she is a ''friendly'' animal and claimed that she has been raised on pig's milk.

Pictures from the zoo also show piglets suckling on a tiger and tiger cubs feeding on pig's milk.

Other promotional posters show the pigs and tiger sitting together in costumes.

The zoo said it has previously put the piglets in with the tiger without any problems. However, they said they would not repeat the stunt.

Si Racha zoo manager Matorhe Jearwae said: "When we heard about the complaints we rushed to the tiger zone to warn the staff not to do the 'tiger chasing piglet' show again.

''There were no piglets that were harmed by the tiger.

We would like to announce that Si Racha Zoo has already taken some action against this.

''Pigs have now been taken out of the tiger zone and we will not let the staff show this kind of entertainment ever again."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Monkey rescued after being electrocuted and burned alive by power lines [Video]Monkey rescued after being electrocuted and burned alive by power lines

This is the heartbreaking moment a monkey was rescued after being electrocuted and losing his sight. The wounded primate was seen stumbling along the ground after being engulfed by flames from an..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.