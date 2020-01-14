Zoo sparks outrage with sick stunt putting piglets in the tiger enclosure in Thailand

A zoo in Thailand sparked outrage with a sick stunt by putting two piglets in a tiger's enclosure.

Shocked visitors watched anxiously when the tiny farm animals walked into the enclosure in Si Racha, eastern Thailand.

The 21-year-old female big cat named Saimai eyed them before pouncing on one of the hapless animals.

Footage shows the tiger pinning the piglet to the ground with its paws as it wrapped its deadly teeth around the piglet's back.

The piglet managed to wriggle free when a zookeeper distracted the tiger after the incident on Saturday (Jan 25) afternoon.

Footage of the bizarre stunt aimed at attracting more visitors sparked outrage and animal welfare officers visited the zoo the next day.

They warned that the zoo's license could be revoked if it continued to mix the animals.

Padet Laithong, Director of Wildlife Conservation, said: "After receiving reports from visitors, we immediately went to the Si Racha Soo to stop the mistreatment of animals.

''If the zoo produces this kind of violent tiger shows again, the zoo will be banned by the Department of National Parks." Signs around the tiger's enclosure say she is a ''friendly'' animal and claimed that she has been raised on pig's milk.

Pictures from the zoo also show piglets suckling on a tiger and tiger cubs feeding on pig's milk.

Other promotional posters show the pigs and tiger sitting together in costumes.

The zoo said it has previously put the piglets in with the tiger without any problems. However, they said they would not repeat the stunt.

Si Racha zoo manager Matorhe Jearwae said: "When we heard about the complaints we rushed to the tiger zone to warn the staff not to do the 'tiger chasing piglet' show again.

''There were no piglets that were harmed by the tiger.

We would like to announce that Si Racha Zoo has already taken some action against this.

''Pigs have now been taken out of the tiger zone and we will not let the staff show this kind of entertainment ever again."