Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney

'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney

U.S. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that it was “increasingly likely” at least four Republican senators would join Democrats in calling for John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, to testify in the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney

The New York Times cited an unpublished manuscript by Bolton that said Trump told him he wanted to freeze security aid to Ukraine until its officials helped probe Democrats, including Joe Biden, the former U.S. vice president and one of the candidates seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“I think it’s increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from John Bolton,” Romney told reporters when asked if four Republicans might break ranks to support Democrats in their call for trial witnesses.



Recent related news from verified sources

Romney says Bolton may upend Republican fight against witnesses

The Utah Republican says it's "increasingly likely" that more GOP senators will join his calls to...
Politico - Published

Romney: 'At least four' Republicans will likely vote for Bolton to testify in Trump impeachment trial

Trump on Monday denied telling Bolton that he sought to use the aid to pressure Ukrainian President...
Haaretz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

alicia_artist

Iris Alicia Stelar RT @nytimes: Senator Mitt Romney said revelations from John Bolton’s book made it “increasingly likely that other Republicans” would push f… 4 seconds ago

marycleary53

Mary Robinson RT @B52Malmet: Mitt Romney says he thinks he can get other Republicans on board to ask for witnesses. He said it looks increasingly more li… 1 minute ago

BioTeachSciLovr

Shannon RT @CAPAction: .@MittRomney: "It's increasingly apparent it would be important to hear from John Bolton...I think it's increasingly likely… 4 minutes ago

LucyTrumplican

Trumplican - IFA Patriots - DEBOOSTED/Shadowbanned Romney: 'Increasingly Likely' GOP Senators to Call for Bolton to Testify https://t.co/AGnV2Z2Aun #Newsmax via @Newsmax 6 minutes ago

TGBED8v8

Russell Michaels Probably. — Romney: It’s increasingly likely Senate Republicans will agree to call witnesses after the new Bolton r… https://t.co/TMXkWDnuNn 8 minutes ago

MajikaZulJin

ScubaVal #AWFDY? 🆘️ 🇺🇸 RT @StandUpAmerica: ROMNEY: I think it's increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from Joh… 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial [Video]Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial

U.S. Democrats vowed to fight to hear witnesses at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. According to Reuters, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer wants Republicans to accept four witnesses..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.